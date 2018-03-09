A position has arisen for a Warehouse Assistant at a Client Site.

The post holder will be responsible for the safe and timely receipt/dispatch of material. The Warehouse Assistant will assist the Warehouse Operative with the receipt and unpacking of deliveries of material, verify quantity, condition and certification. The post holder will effectively communicate with people on all levels and have a strong commitment to provide excellent customer service.

The ideal candidate will have experience of Cargo Operations, loading/unloading of trailers and have a forklift licence up to 15 tonne. A basic knowledge of SAP, Warehouse/Inventory management is preferred, however training can be provided.

The preferred candidate would be familiar with Microsoft Office or similar software packages.

Should you be interested in this role please email your CV to:

Craig Lawie, Recruitment Consultant

Tel: 01224 288142

Email: clawie@onepeterson.com

Closing Date for Applications: 16th March, 2018.