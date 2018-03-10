Scheme can help get a Lift on to the housing ladder

First-time buyers in Shetland are being encouraged to find out how the Scottish government’s Low-cost Initiative for First Time Buyers (Lift) scheme could help them purchase an affordable new home.

The Lift scheme provides eligible applicants with funding between 10 per cent and 40 per cent toward the purchase price of a property which has been advertised on the open market.

It helps first-time buyers and also gives priority access to groups including social renters, disabled and older people with housing need, armed forces personnel and veterans who have recently left the armed forces.

SIC executive manager of housing Anita Jamieson said: “We welcome any initiative which supports people to have choices around accessingaffordable housing.”

According to the government the scheme, managed for the past 12 years by Link Group Ltd, had helped thousands of individuals and families into a new home.

Lift customer Morag Campbell said: “I thought it was going to take me years to buy a home, but then I found out about the Lift scheme.

“It helped ease some of the financial pressure I felt and I managed to buy a home sooner than I thought was possible. I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve recommended the scheme to.”

Link Group chief executive Craig Sanderson said: “It’s great to know the Lift scheme has helped so many people purchase a high-quality home at an affordable price. We look forward to helping more buyers take their first step onto the property ladder.”

Find out more by visiting www.linkhousing.co.uk/lift