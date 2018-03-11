Three in hospital after car accident at Tingwall

Three men were taken to hospital after what police called a “serious road traffic accident” at the Tingwall crossroads early on Saturday morning.

The three were in a Mitsubishi car which went off the road just before 4am. There were no other vehicles involved.

The police are appealing for any witnesses to call them on 101 or attend at the Lerwick station.

In a separate incident the police are investigating a report of vandalism at the telecommunications mast at Compass Head, Sumburgh.

A steel cabinet next to the mast was reportedly damaged between October last year and this weekend.

Again the police want anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 101 or contact the station.