11th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Three in hospital after car accident at Tingwall

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Three men were taken to hospital after what police called a “serious road traffic accident” at the Tingwall crossroads early on Saturday morning.

The three were in a Mitsubishi car which went off the road just before 4am. There were no other vehicles involved.

The police are appealing for any witnesses to call them on 101 or attend at the Lerwick station.

In a separate incident the police are investigating a report of vandalism at the telecommunications mast at Compass Head, Sumburgh.

A steel cabinet next to the mast was reportedly damaged between October last year and this weekend.

Again the police want anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 101 or contact the station.

 

Tags:
Lerwick police
Tingwall

More articles about Lerwick police and Tingwall

Weekend water supplies disrupted
Weekend water supplies disrupted
26/02/2018
Downpour leads to flood damage
Downpour leads to flood damage
24/01/2018
Tyres damaged
Tyres damaged
23/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top