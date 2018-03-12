Record cruise season predicted

Another record-breaking cruise season is being predicted by Lerwick Port Authority, with nearly 100,000 passengers due to visit the isles over the next eight months.

The arrival of the cruise ship Magellan on Tuesday will launch a cruise season in which five records are set to be toppled.

Around 92,000 passengers will visit Shetland on a cruise ship, nearly double last year’s record-setting figure of 50,768. The port authority also expects to see records for largest cruise ship and most passengers on a single vessel broken when the Meraviglia calls to the harbour later this year.

The total tonnage of cruise ships in a season is expected to dwarf the previous record with 91 vessels to be welcomed to the harbour, including 11 maiden visits.

Victor Sandison, Lerwick Port Authority’s senior commercial executive, said: “The scale of cruise activity this year will make it a great season for Lerwick and Shetland, including an expanded excursion programme in recognition of the higher passenger numbers.”

July and August will be the busiest months, with 26 and 22 calls respectively, while bookings for 2019 are expected to exceed 2018’s numbers.

Mr Sandison added: “The outlook continues to be positive. We are currently anticipating over 107,000 passengers in 2019, with 109 ships already booked and more anticipated.”