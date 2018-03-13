13th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

West Side is ‘centre of the world’ for Tallack’s debut novel

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, ST Online

Isles author Malachy Tallack is to release his debut novel – set on Shetland’s west coast and tackling issues of love, grief and a community on the edge of extinction.

The Valley at the Centre of the World follows Tallack’s non-fiction travel titles 60 Degrees North and The Un-Discovered Islands.

Drawing on themes of isolation and attachments to home, his latest work is to hit the shelves on 3rd May.

“I started this [book] when I finished The Un-Discovered Islands,” he said.

“…The novel took me about two years to write, so I finished it just over a year ago and I’ve been working with the publisher.”

For his first novel Tallack admits he didn’t have a plot initially, rather “I had a theme that was going to be the beginning of the novel and I had very roughly a scene I thought was going to be at the end.

“I worked my way from one to other, and it was obviously a very different experience to writing non-fiction.

“In a sense, it was a relief. With non-fiction, you’re constantly having to check sources and check facts and make sure things are right.

“Whereas with fiction they don’t have to be right, you just have to try and create a world that’s coherent to the reader.”

Tallack has enjoyed the challenge, although he said there have been times “when you feel like you’re banging your head against a laptop screen”.

A second novel is under way.

Asked whether is his mind is constantly ticking over with ideas for his books, he replied: “The solid writing [of a book] takes sitting down and doing it.

Malachy Tallack. Malachy Tallack: This award makes the task of writing feel more manageable. Photo: Rob McDougallPhoto: Rob McDougall

Malachy Tallack: Writing the novel was “a very different experience”. Photo: Rob McDougall

“But there’s a lot of work that’s going on all the time, particularly with a novel I suppose the imagining of it, the adding details to the world you’re creating, so that involves note taking at strange times of the day and night.

“The table in front of me is covered with post-it notes that have one or two lines on them.”

Questioned as to why Shetland is the backdrop for the new novel, Tallack said the setting felt right.

“I wanted to write a novel set in Shetland because Shetland is the place I know best, and it’s the place I think about the most.

“I couldn’t imagine setting my novel anywhere else to be honest. Those other elements come out in the process of writing, but the actual choice didn’t feel like a choice at all, it felt absolutely natural.”

Tallack will be speaking at Shetland Library on 27th March about The Un-Discovered Islands as well as giving a sneak preview of his new book.

Adam Guest

Tags:
Fiction
Malachy Tallack
Novel
Writing

More articles about Fiction, Malachy Tallack, Novel and Writing

Uncertain future for recycling and concerning results for local health board
Uncertain future for recycling and concerning results for local health board
21/10/2016
Writer’s award for Tallack
Writer’s award for Tallack
14/01/2014
Tallack’s CD launch goes down a storm
Tallack’s CD launch goes down a storm
12/06/2009
Tallack’s talent on show
Tallack’s talent on show
06/06/2009
Launch night for Tallack CD
Launch night for Tallack CD
31/05/2009

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top