Woman missing in Aberdeen

A woman originally from Shetland has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Nicola MacLennan, 34, was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city on Wednesday and police are appealing for help to trace her.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of a medium build with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey pullover jumper, dark grey padded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number MP180301003.