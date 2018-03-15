15th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Woman missing in Aberdeen

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A woman originally from Shetland has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Nicola MacLennan, 34, was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city on Wednesday and police are appealing for help to trace her.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of a medium build with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey pullover jumper, dark grey padded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number MP180301003.

Tags:
Aberdeen
Missing Person
Police
Shetland

More articles about Aberdeen, Missing Person, Police and Shetland

Four figure sum stolen from South Mainland Post Office
Four figure sum stolen from South Mainland Post Office
08/03/2018
NorthLink ferry services affected by weather
NorthLink ferry services affected by weather
02/03/2018
Delayed NorthLink sailing to Lerwick tonight
Delayed NorthLink sailing to Lerwick tonight
01/03/2018
Vandalism report at Lerwick shop
Vandalism report at Lerwick shop
27/02/2018
Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour
Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour
27/02/2018
Woman dies after forklift truck incident at Scalloway pier
Woman dies after forklift truck incident at Scalloway pier
23/02/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top