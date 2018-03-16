WATCH: Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018 procession and burning

Guizer Jarl Andrew Hall and his squad led the way through the biting wind as hundreds of guizers took part in the evening procession for Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018.

Mr Hall, 51, of Burravoe, Brae, channelled his alter ego Halfdan Ragnarrson most convincingly within the galley Fragar.

Starting at Brae Hall, the torchbearing revellers marched along the main road, past the school and the leisure centre, before arriving at the burning site around 8pm.

Despite the cold (the bitter, bitter cold…), smiles lit up faces all around when the galley finally succumbed to the flames and bobbed ablaze through the water.

Once the fireworks began to die down overhead, the crowd made its way back to the warmth – and a night of merriment in the halls.