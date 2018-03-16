17th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018 procession and burning

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Guizer Jarl Andrew Hall and his squad led the way through the biting wind as hundreds of guizers took part in the evening procession for Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018.

Mr Hall, 51, of Burravoe, Brae, channelled his alter ego Halfdan Ragnarrson most convincingly within the galley Fragar.

Starting at Brae Hall, the torchbearing revellers marched along the main road, past the school and the leisure centre, before arriving at the burning site around 8pm.

Despite the cold (the bitter, bitter cold…), smiles lit up faces all around when the galley finally succumbed to the flames and bobbed ablaze through the water.

Once the fireworks began to die down overhead, the crowd made its way back to the warmth – and a night of merriment in the halls.

Tags:
2018
Andrew Hall
Brae
Delting Up-Helly-A'

More articles about 2018, Andrew Hall, Brae and Delting Up-Helly-A'

WATCH: Guizer Jarl Halfdan Ragnarsson leads Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018
WATCH: Guizer Jarl Halfdan Ragnarsson leads Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018
16/03/2018
Recycling scheme begins in Brae and Muckle Roe
Recycling scheme begins in Brae and Muckle Roe
06/03/2018
Fire in North Mainland shed
Fire in North Mainland shed
20/12/2017
Injured taxi driver praises fireman driving ambulance
Injured taxi driver praises fireman driving ambulance
09/10/2017
Ambulance ban for firefighters follows serious car smash
Ambulance ban for firefighters follows serious car smash
29/09/2017
Fraud attempt in Brae
Fraud attempt in Brae
13/09/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top