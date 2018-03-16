16th March 2018
White House return, charitable trust criticism and young musician of the year

• Failed attempts to secure new grounds for motorbike and goods vehicle tests have led to fears over the potential economic impact.

• SIC staff are set to return to the White House HQ at North Ness next week, 18 months after the bulding was evacuated.

• Shetland Charitable Trust faces criticism over its lack of openness after ejecting the public from its latest meeting after just nine minutes.

• A rural shop owner speaks of their shock after a four figure sum of money was stolen from his store.

• We have coverage of Wednesday night’s young musician of the year event and a full round-up from the Lerwick Sheriff Court.

… and much more.

