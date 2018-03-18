Fetlar house fire

18th March 2018
Three fire crews were called to a house fire in Fetlar on Saturday night.

Firefigthers were called to the scene at about 9.10pm.

A fire service spokesman said there was a fire in the kitchen and living room of a home, which was close to the fire station.

Two hose reel jets were used as well as breathing apparatus and a safety jet to tackle the blaze.

Fire engines from Unst and Yell attended as well as a support vehicle from Lerwick.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message came in at 22.54pm and they were not aware of any injuries.

The last fire crew left the scene at 12.07am.

