19th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fishermen’s leader slams ‘feeble’ Brexit negotiating efforts

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Scottish fishing chiefs have blasted plans for UK fisheries during the transition period out of the EU – with a Shetland representative describing the negotiations as “feeble”.

On Monday the EU and Britain agreed a draft Brexit transition deal which will mean Britain will follow EU fishing regulations during the transition period.

The UK will also only be able to consult on changes to fishing rules and will be consulted on fishing changes affecting the UK in that period.

The deal was to be rubber-stamped this week and the transition period will end on New Year’s Day 2020.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong said the announcement fell “far short of an acceptable deal”.

“We will leave the EU and leave the CFP [Common Fisheries Policy], but hand back sovereignty over our seas a few seconds later. Our fishing communities’ fortunes will still be subject to the whim and largesse of the EU for another two years.

“Put simply, we do not trust them to look after us. So we issue this warning to the EU: be careful what you do or the consequences later will be severe. To our politicians we say this: some have tried to secure a better deal but our governments have let us down.

“As a consequence, we expect a written, cast-iron guarantee that after the implementation period, sovereignty will mean sovereignty and we will not enter into any deal which gives any other nation or the EU continued rights of access or quota other than those negotiated as part of the annual Coastal States negotiations.”

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Simon Collins – negotiating stance leaves the industry “very vulnerable”.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association chief Simon Collins said the government had also handed control of British waters straight back to the EU.

“It leaves us very vulnerable,” he said.

“It says we are consulted, but it it’s a long way from sovereignty.”

Mr Collins said Britain would be consulted “on what we can catch in our own waters in that period”, and “as far as negotiations go, it’s pretty feeble negotiations”.

Politicians had collectively fallen short, he said, and the UK government was going to have to rebuild its trust with the fishing industry.

The Shetland fishing boss said on leaving the EU, under international law, and the UK government’s previous position, the UK would have control of its waters.

The fishing industry had gone from a strong position to a difficult one, he claimed.

“What we need to do as an industry… is to ensure that we get a concrete, written in stone, guarantee that we are leaving in 2020”. That would allow something to plan ahead with, Mr Collins said.

As far as the local industry was concerned, he hoped the impact would be limited.

“It’s as if there’s the first whiff of gun smoke and up goes the white flag. Even if you don’t care about fishing you worry about other things [in the Brexit negotiations].

“It puts us in a very difficult position for the interim period.”

Tags:
Bertie Armstrong
Brexit
EU
fishing
quotas

More articles about Bertie Armstrong, Brexit, EU, fishing and quotas

Fears over velvet crab fishing ban
Fears over velvet crab fishing ban
02/03/2018
Latest poll suggests public backs fleet’s wish to ‘regain control’ of fishing grounds
Latest poll suggests public backs fleet’s wish to ‘regain control’ of fishing grounds
17/01/2018
‘Rambling’ PM prepared to trade away fishing rights, claims Carmichael
‘Rambling’ PM prepared to trade away fishing rights, claims Carmichael
19/12/2017
Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
13/12/2017
Local boat lands ‘golden’ surprise
Local boat lands ‘golden’ surprise
21/10/2017
Nugent warns SNP conference: ditch the EU or lose supporters
Nugent warns SNP conference: ditch the EU or lose supporters
13/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top