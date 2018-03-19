19th March 2018
Government must stop putting isles in a box, demands Scott

MSP Tavish Scott wants the Scottish government to guarantee its maps will not put Shetland in a box.

Legislation should be passed that stops Shetland being put “in a box” in official Scottish government publications.

That is the view of isles MSP Tavish Scott who says the geographical error is not just irksome but would show the government takes “island proofing” seriously.

Mr Scott has tabled an amendment to the Islands Bill that would ensure that official publications put Shetland in its rightful place. The bill focuses on provisions designed to strengthen and protect Scotland’s island communities.

The MSP says he has seen Shetland on official maps placed in a box either in the Moray Firth or just off the northeast coast of the Scottish Mainland.

He said: “Shetlanders are rightly irked when they see Shetland placed in a box in the Moray Firth. I strongly believe the Scottish government should portray the country it serves with accuracy.

“The principle is important here.

“A recent Scottish government strategy on loneliness made this geographical mistake. I asked Scotland’s most senior civil servant to correct the error.

“But from now on, I want to ensure that mistake just cannot happen. Putting Shetland in its appropriate place would go some way to rectifying the perception that the islands are an afterthought. It will visually align the government with its stated political commitment to island proofing.”

The Islands Bill amendments will be debated next Wednesday in Holyrood.

