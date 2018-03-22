22nd March 2018
Event will promote collaboration between culture and business

We have been asked to clarify details of an event due to take place at Mareel next week which were inaccurately reported in last week’s paper.

The free event is part of a Highlands and Islands roadshow which aims to promote greater collaboration between local cultural organisations and the business community.

The details have been clarified as:

27th March at Mareel, Lerwick
Culture & Business Fund Scotland Workshop, 1pm – 4pm – free workshop for cultural organisations, offering advice on how to develop cultural and business partnerships, and information on applying for match funding via the Culture & Business Fund Scotland. Lunch provided.

The Power of Business & Cultural Partnerships, 5:30pm – 7:30pm – evening drinks reception for local cultural organisations and members of the local business community, offering the chance to network and hear speakers discuss their experiences of using the Culture & Business Fund Scotland to develop lasting cultural and business partnerships.

