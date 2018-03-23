Ambulance worries, airport parking fury and Brexit fisheries anger in this week’s Shetland Times
• Gaps in the isles ambulance cover have been blasted by a Shetland coucillor.
• A former councillor goes on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of rape and sexual assault.
• Two Lerwick mothers have spoken of their concerns over NHS Shetland’s offer to re-vaccinate over 171 children after vaccinnes were incorrectly stored.
• Hial has defended it plans to charge for parking at Sumburgh.
• More Brexit let-downs will from the UK government claims Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael.
• We have a round of up Delting Up-Helly-A’.
• And it’s a double celebration as Shetland defeat Orkney in this year’s badminton inter-county.