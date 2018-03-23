New Sullom Voe tug arrives in port

A new tug has arrived at Sullom Voe Terminal to replace the Shalder.

Multratug 30 sailed into Sellaness for the first time this morning. She will enter service next month as a sister vessel to Multratug 29 which was brought in to replace the Tirrick.

The Shalder is being sold to new Greek owners.

Both new boats have been brought in by the SIC on a “bare boat” charter giving the council the option to bu. Crews will be familiarised with the new vessel.

Harbour board chairwoman Andrea Manson said: “Our tug crews have been impressed with a capability of the Multratug 29 which has proved to be an effective workhorse for a range of port activities.

“It’s a logical decision to replace another older vessel with an identical tug, which will allow us to continue safe and successful activities in future. We’re committed to extend and sustain the operation of the port of Sullom Voe as a major hub for the UK oil and gas industry into the long-term.”

Ms Manson had the casting vote at a meeting last September that saw the board agree to recommend to the full council that the Multratug 29 be bought for £7.6 million.

The two Multratug vessels were built in Vietnam and entered service in 2015 with Dutch towage company, Multraship, working in commercial ports in Holland.

Both vessels are identical “Damen 3212” class tugs, each with an overall length of almost 33 metres, a top speed of 14 knots and bollard pull of 80 tonnes. The design of both vessels incorporates an “azimuth stern drive” which provides 360 defree propulsion and a high level of manoeuvrability, making them suitable for a wide range of port operations.