24th March 2018
WATCH: Double Shetland victory in senior netball inter-county 2018

The inter-county netball champions with their trophies.

Shetland’s senior netball squad have beaten Orkney in the 37th inter-county fixture in front of a strong home support.

The “A” match finished 56-36 after a physical encounter at the Clickimin Leisure Complex in Lerwick this afternoon (Saturday).

“A” team captain Kirsti Leask said it was a “brilliant” result (see video below).

The “B” match, played afterwards, ended 32-23.

Kim Johnson was player of the match in the “A” game, while Kayti Jeromson claimed the honour for the “B” side.

Orkney’s players of the match were Kayla Smith (“A”) and Bethin MacDonald (“B).

 

