27th March 2018
Two records fall at athletics Spring Open

The Shetland Amateur Athletics Club’s T L Dallas Spring Open competition was held at Clickimin on Sunday.

This was the first outdoors competition of the season and a chance for the athletes to put their winter training to the test. Ninety-five athletes from under-13 to masters age groups, were competing in a full programme of track and field events.

Connor McDonald. Photo: Kevin Jones

The highlights of the day were two new Shetland records: Connor McDonald threw 12.98m in the shot put which broke Dhanni Moar’s 2014 record and Malcolm Macleod broke his own discus record set last year. McDonald’s shot put was an Island Games standard performance.

Despite a strong wind against the athletes in the back 100m, particularly affecting the sprints and jumps, 47 athletes made the club’s North District qualifying standards and there was many PBs over all events, including 33 PBs in the throwing events alone.

More in this week’s Shetland Times.

