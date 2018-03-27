Women to celebrate centenary of suffrage with mass artwork

Women are being invited to participate in a mass artwork celebrating 100 years of votes for women.

Through Shetland Arts women and those who identify as women or non-binary are being offered the opportunity to produce a banner which will become part of a national artwork marking the centenary of female suffrage.

On Sunday 10th June women will walk together through Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London wearing the colours of the suffrage movement. As part of the mass participation artwork – titled PROCESSIONS – 100 female artists have been commissioned to work with organisations across the UK to create centenary banners, which will be on display during the walk.

Shetland Arts will work with artist Christina Inkster on a series of public workshops during April and May to create the banner celebrating Shetland women.

PROCESSIONS has been commissioned by the same organisation that led the male performance piece ‘We’re Here Because We’re Here’ which saw Shetland men take part in a UK-wide effort to represent soldiers who died during the Battle of the Somme.

Inkster said: “We have a unique array of women within this community; within our isles; and I look forward to collaborating with them, celebrating who we are, and creating an artwork for our identity as the women of Shetland to be voiced through.

“Our banner will be showcased in the mass procession in Edinburgh alongside the other women and their banners from the communities throughout Scotland. What an incredible project to be part of.”

The first workshop session will be held in the Mareel auditorium on Monday. More information is available from the Shetland Arts website or from Christina Inkster (cginkster@gmail.com).