28th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Delays possible for NorthLink sailings

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The NorthLink sailings today (Wednesday) might be delayed because of bad weather.

The southbound service for Aberdeen, due to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm, may not arrive in Kirkwall until midnight. Arrival in Aberdeen is expected to be 10am tomorrow.

The northbound ferry, scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7pm, may not leave until two hours later than planned. Arrival into Lerwick tomorrow may be delayed by up to two hours.

Tags:
Aberdeen
Ferry delays
Lerwick
NorthLink

More articles about Aberdeen, Ferry delays, Lerwick and NorthLink

NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
28/03/2018
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
27/03/2018
More ferry cancellations
More ferry cancellations
16/03/2018
Woman missing in Aberdeen
Woman missing in Aberdeen
15/03/2018
Ferry cancellations
Ferry cancellations
15/03/2018
Record cruise season predicted
Record cruise season predicted
12/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top