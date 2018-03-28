Delays possible for NorthLink sailings

The NorthLink sailings today (Wednesday) might be delayed because of bad weather.

The southbound service for Aberdeen, due to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm, may not arrive in Kirkwall until midnight. Arrival in Aberdeen is expected to be 10am tomorrow.

The northbound ferry, scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7pm, may not leave until two hours later than planned. Arrival into Lerwick tomorrow may be delayed by up to two hours.