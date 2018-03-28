Postman convicted after undelivered mail found in car boot

A man has admitted keeping hold of more than 1,000 items of mail while working as a postman.

Jason Alan Easter, 29, of Grodians, Lerwick, admitted failing to deliver and retaining the items, which numbered 1,074 in total.

The offence happened on, or between, 12th September last year and 13th January.

Easter admitted intentionally delaying or opening a postal packet as it worked its way through the postal system when he appeared in the dock on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the offence came to light when he took his car into the garage for repairs.

“They opened the boot and there was a significant amount of undelivered mail.”

Police were contacted and Easter was questioned by officers. Mr MacKenzie said he co-operated fully with the police, making a “full and frank” admission of what he had done.

The fiscal added Easter had been struggling with his duties.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said: “This is a serious matter and before dealing with it I’m going to adjourn for a criminal justice social work report.”

Easter was ordained to appear again on 9th May.