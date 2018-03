Walls Brownies’ leader Angela Leask speak to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about the Waas Up-Helly-A’. On Friday, 30th March, the Brownies will don their Viking outfits to celebrate the last Up Helly Aa of the season. Angela explains the origins of the 30 year old celebration on the Westside and talks about the benefits for the bairns involved and the community as a whole.