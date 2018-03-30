Bus timetable changes approved

Changes to public bus service timetables have been approved.

The tweaks will tie in with the new school timetable, which comes into force on 29th May.

Affected services are the west mainland afternoon service, the number six service, the 24Y service and the 30 service.

Members of ZetTrans gave the proposals the green flag at a meeting in the town hall this morning (Friday).

Stop times will not change by more than 15 minutes.

The council has a legal duty to provide transport to and from school for children who live too far away to walk.

The cost of the changes will total £50,000, which includes £13,000 in printing and advertising costs and service registration fees. Contract costs make up the bulk of the total figure.

The public will be informed of the detail of the changes by the council in due course.