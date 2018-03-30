30th March 2018
Bus timetable changes approved

Changes to public bus service timetables have been approved.

The tweaks will tie in with the new school timetable, which comes into force on 29th May.

Affected services are the west mainland afternoon service, the number six service, the 24Y service and the 30 service.

Members of ZetTrans gave the proposals the green flag at a meeting in the town hall this morning (Friday).

Stop times will not change by more than 15 minutes.

The council has a legal duty to provide transport to and from school for children who live too far away to walk.

The cost of the changes will total £50,000, which includes £13,000 in printing and advertising costs and service registration fees. Contract costs make up the bulk of the total figure.

The public will be informed of the detail of the changes by the council in due course.

 

  1. Louise Taylor

    What about the Number 23 to Mossbank via Voe & Brae? To my knowledge there are 4 children, including my son, who catch that bus that the new timetable will effect. If the time of that service isn’t changed they will have nearly an hour and a half to wait Mon-Thursday for the next bus North. The service time would only need to be adjusted by less than 10 minutes to enable pupils to catch it.

  2. Karen Laidlaw

    I’m a parent of a pupil who has to get 23 bus to brae/toft at 340. So much for the council helping those pupils out. Are they expecting them to hang around town until 515 to get a bus home.
    Very angry and appalled that these pupils who travel from north of island have been forgotten about.
    Disgraceful

