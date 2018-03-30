Inside this week’s Shetland Times

30th March 2018
• Former North Isles councillor Robert Henderson acquitted of rape – but told he faces jail after being found guilty of six historic sex charges.

• “Rising star” scientist from Fladdabister to take up role in high-security US lab.

• A South Mainland runner will fly the flag for Shetland at this year’s London Marathon.

• Chinese takeaway owner reopens business one month on from blaze.

• Politicians pile pressure on Hial over plan to charge for parking at Sumburgh Airport.

