Missing woman has links to Shetland

Police are looking to find a missing woman in Aberdeen who has links to Shetland.

Deborah Douglas, 39, is missing from the Tillydrone area of the city. She has links to Aberdeen and Shetland.

Deborah is described as 5ft 5in tall, skinny build with long dark hair, and there are concerns for her welfare.

Police say that, as a result of extensive enquiries which have been ongoing since she was reported missing, the last confirmed sighting of Debbie is at Tillydrone Pharmacy at Hayton Road in Aberdeen on Saturday morning shortly after 11am.

Since then she is believed to have perhaps visited the city-centre, and potentially the George Street area on Tuesday.

However, Inspector David Cowie, who is leading enquiries, said he was keeping an open mind that she may have returned to the isles.

“As more time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Debbie and it is therefore crucial we make contact with her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well. It is unusual for her to have gone this long without making contact with anyone.

“As Debbie has links to Lerwick it is entirely possible that she has made efforts to go back home so I would ask anyone who thinks they have seen a woman matching Debbie’s description on any mode of transport to let us know. Checks are ongoing with local transport operators, in addition to Aberdeen Airport and the ferry terminal.

“Most importantly I would appeal to Debbie directly to please get in touch with us to let us know you are OK – our main aim here is to make sure you are safe and well. Likewise if you know Debbie and know where she might be, I would urge you to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information in relation to Deborah’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they may have seen Deborah is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.