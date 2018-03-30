MSP encourages island communities to apply to £6 million rural tourism fund

Local groups are being encouraged to apply for a share of a new £6 million rural tourism infrastructure fund being rolled out by the Scottish government.

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has highlighted the fund, which has been set up in response to increasing visitor numbers across rural Scotland.

It is hoped the new fund will support a range of improvement projects – such as parking, camping facilities, recycling points and footpath access.

Commenting, Ms Todd said: “The tourist industry is vital to Shetland’s economy, which attracts visitors from all over the world each year.

“The new £6 million Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund can help improve the visitor experience for the increasing number people visiting the islands and alleviate pressure on transport, services and facilities across rural Scotland.

“This support for infrastructure will enable even more people to enjoy this most beautiful country in the world and is an example of the SNP Scottish government listening to and responding to the needs of rural Scotland.

“I am delighted that The Culture Secretary has already announced that a project in Orkney will be among the first the benefit from the fund.

“I encourage other local groups in Shetland that would like to bid for this funding to get their applications in now to avoid disappointment.”