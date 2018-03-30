30th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

NHS worker Gemma conquers Everest for charity

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Gemma Graham at Everest base camp.

An NHS worker has climbed to the base camp of Mount Everest for charity.

Gemma Graham, of Whiteness, reached her destination on Monday.

So far she has raised £4,546 for Help for Heroes and NHS Shetland’s mental health department.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, she wrote: “We haven’t had a chance to celebrate because we’re still torturing ourselves walking back down.

“I really feel like I’ve got nothing left in the tank. I used it all to get me there and back down again. We walked 18k yesterday, 13 today and [will do] 20 tomorrow.

“Final push tomorrow! I’d really like to hit £5,000 before my page shuts so please keep spreading the word.”

Ms Graham began her ascent on Monday 19th March.

Tags:
Everest
Gemma Graham
Help for Heroes
NHS Shetland
Whiteness

More articles about Everest, Gemma Graham, Help for Heroes, NHS Shetland and Whiteness

Talks under way about a changing NHS
Talks under way about a changing NHS
29/01/2018
Gemma tops target ahead of Everest climb
Gemma tops target ahead of Everest climb
14/01/2018
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
19/12/2017
Health board’s ‘moral decision’ to alter patient travel rules slammed
Health board’s ‘moral decision’ to alter patient travel rules slammed
10/11/2017
Patient travel controversy, old AHS site debate, hockey pitch calls
Patient travel controversy, old AHS site debate, hockey pitch calls
10/11/2017
Community council membership apathy is sorry state of affairs, says Foula man
Community council membership apathy is sorry state of affairs, says Foula man
04/11/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top