NHS worker Gemma conquers Everest for charity

An NHS worker has climbed to the base camp of Mount Everest for charity.

Gemma Graham, of Whiteness, reached her destination on Monday.

So far she has raised £4,546 for Help for Heroes and NHS Shetland’s mental health department.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, she wrote: “We haven’t had a chance to celebrate because we’re still torturing ourselves walking back down.

“I really feel like I’ve got nothing left in the tank. I used it all to get me there and back down again. We walked 18k yesterday, 13 today and [will do] 20 tomorrow.

“Final push tomorrow! I’d really like to hit £5,000 before my page shuts so please keep spreading the word.”

Ms Graham began her ascent on Monday 19th March.