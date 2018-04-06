6th April 2018
Cityheart doubts, Chris Stout a winner and an underfire ambulance service

• Doubts surround a new student accommodation building in Lerwick – which forced a long-established business to relocate

• Ambulance service managers are to update a safety watchdog on staffing issues next month

• Fiddler Chris Stout and his musical partner Catriona McKay have been crowned Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards

• Unst photographer scoops two national awards for his shocking images of gannets ensnared in plastic litter

• Plans have been lodged to make the Clickimin helicopter landing pad permanent – two years after it was first brought into use

• SIC chief executive has tough job of balancing cuts with vital services

• Malcolm Bell argues ‘it’s not council’s job to plug the gaps’ in airport parking row

• MR Gair shakes hands on franchise deal to sell MG cars

• Read our weddings feature, plus much, much more

