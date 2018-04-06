Cityheart doubts, Chris Stout a winner and an underfire ambulance service
• Doubts surround a new student accommodation building in Lerwick – which forced a long-established business to relocate
• Ambulance service managers are to update a safety watchdog on staffing issues next month
• Fiddler Chris Stout and his musical partner Catriona McKay have been crowned Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards
• Unst photographer scoops two national awards for his shocking images of gannets ensnared in plastic litter
• Plans have been lodged to make the Clickimin helicopter landing pad permanent – two years after it was first brought into use
• SIC chief executive has tough job of balancing cuts with vital services
• Malcolm Bell argues ‘it’s not council’s job to plug the gaps’ in airport parking row
• MR Gair shakes hands on franchise deal to sell MG cars
