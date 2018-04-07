Doubts emerge over student accommodation at former HNP site

Doubts surround a new student accommodation building in Lerwick – which forced long-established business HNP Engineering to relocate.

Alternative locations for the block are being spoken about with some suggestions the contentious project at Commercial Road may not get off the ground.

Concerns have been raised that the planned development by Chester-based Cityheart has been held back through a lack of funding.

The Shetland Times has been told by sources that European institutions which had been due to back the project have got cold feet in light of the “game changer” Brexit vote.

But it has also emerged that the old Janet Courtney Hostel, a listed building at the former Anderson High School site, could be redeveloped to provide student accommodation – a move which would render the Commercial Road project unnecessary.

