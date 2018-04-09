9th April 2018
SIC to get share of £10 million road maintenance fund

Shetland Islands Coucil looks set to benefit from extra government funding to cover the cost of road maintenance and repairs.

An additional £10 million is to be split between all 32 councils in Scotland for roadworks, following an extended period of wintry weather.

Full details of the distribution are to be agreed with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

Earlier this year the overtaking lane on the A970 north of Lerwick was closed due to loose stone chips. The lane will remain closed until the risk of cold winter weather passes, the council stated.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay said: “Scotland experienced unprecedented levels of extreme weather in recent months, culminating in the issuing of our first-ever Red Alert for snow by the Met Office in late February.

“The severe weather led to local authorities incurring unexpected additional costs to their maintenance budgets, and simultaneously caused more damage to Scotland’s road network.”

