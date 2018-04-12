Police appeal for missing woman

Police are asking for information to help trace a missing Vidlin woman.

Emergency services were called on Thursday afternoon including the Lerwick Lifeboat, a coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams which have been searching an area in Laxo.

Lorraine Grains, 43, from Vidlin has been described by police as white, about 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

She has long purple hair and is believed to be wearing black leggings or jeans and a long black overcoat.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact Lerwick Police Station on 101.