Plastic pollution, Everest endeavour and parking charge anger in this week’s Shetland Times
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in Headlines, ST Online
• Shocking scenes of marine litter and bruck on the coastline have been captured by a Scalloway man who has spent two years walking 1,000 miles around Shetland.
• The council’s education chiefs have objected to a damning national league table published in The Times.
• A hospital worker who climbed the world’s tallest mountain has spoken about the hardship she faced on her journey.
• Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has hammered Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) for a lack of consultation over its plans to introduce airport parking at Sumburgh.
• Lamb confidence, Brexit challenges and Gas emissions call our Landwise supplement.