Plastic pollution, Everest endeavour and parking charge anger in this week’s Shetland Times

• Shocking scenes of marine litter and bruck on the coastline have been captured by a Scalloway man who has spent two years walking 1,000 miles around Shetland.

• The council’s education chiefs have objected to a damning national league table published in The Times.

• A hospital worker who climbed the world’s tallest mountain has spoken about the hardship she faced on her journey.

• Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has hammered Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) for a lack of consultation over its plans to introduce airport parking at Sumburgh.

• Lamb confidence, Brexit challenges and Gas emissions call our Landwise supplement.