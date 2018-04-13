Search ongoing for missing woman

Police in Shetland are continuing to make enquiries to trace missing person Lorraine Grains from Vidlin.

The 43-year-old was reported missing on Thursday.

Searches were carried out on Thursday and have been ongoing in the Laxo area today.

This search has involved police officers, local coastguard ground teams and the coastguard helicopter.

A number of Shetland residents have also volunteered to help with the search.

Inspector Martyn Brill said: “We would like to thank the volunteers for their support – it is very much appreciated.

“I would ask if you do want to volunteer your help then make sure you are well equipped, wearing suitable clothing and prepared for the conditions.

“I know everyone offering their help is doing so with the best of intentions but we do not want people to put themselves at risk.

“If anyone finds anything you think is notable, then please leave it in place and inform police or coastguard personnel.”

Lorraine is described as being about 5ft 2in tall and of slim build.

She has long purple hair and is believed to be wearing black leggings or jeans and a long black overcoat.

Inspector Brill added: “We are concerned about Lorraine’s welfare and as such I would urge anyone with information which could assist us passes this on.

“Please contact Police on 101, using reference NL680/18, or speak to any police officer.”