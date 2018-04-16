17th April 2018
Pleasant surprise for talent show winners Kirrmirren

A sum likely to be “well over £5000” has been raised for this year’s Cancer Research Relay for Life following Saturday evening’s Shetland’s Got Talent event.

The sold-out competition saw acts take to the stage at Mareel with young traditional fiddle group Kirrmirren claiming the top honours.

Shetland’s Got Talent winners Kirrmirren

Kirrmirren – which in Shetland dialect means a ‘pleasant sensation’ – features fiddlers Gracie Gowans-Little, Maisie Henderson, Ruby Duncan and Yelena Anderson, tutored and led by instructor Kirsten Hendry.

Eleven acts performed, including Shetland Arts’ general manager Graeme Howell, whose dance routine to a version of Kylie Minogue’s I Should Be So Lucky was described as a “jaw-dropping” crowdpleaser.

The judging panel of Morag Mouat, Jenny Teale and Bryan Peterson selected three finalists, with singer Ana Irvine and dance group North Sea Highland Dancers joining Kirrmirren. Audience members then chose the winner by placing money into one of three buckets – one for each finalist.

Shetland Relay for Life chairman Martin Henderson said: “As always Shetland’s Got Talent, proved to be a great way of providing local audiences with a wide-ranging taste of local talent – much of which you might not see on any other stage in Shetland. It’s always a good fun night, which also raises vital funds for cancer research.

“The committee would like to say a massive thank you to all the performers who took part, Shetland Arts for their invaluable help in staging the event, compere for the evening Lewie Peterson, our three judges, all the raffle donators, and, of course, to our audience for buying the tickets in the first place, and then so generously donating on the night as well.”

Meanwhile, Shetland’s Relay for Life recently launched a new website created and sponsored by NB Communications ahead of this year’s event at Clickimin on 26th May. (https://www.relayforlifeshetland.co.uk/)

