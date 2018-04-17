17th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Have your say on Shetland Arts performance

Have your say on Shetland Arts performance
0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Shetland Arts has released the second of its annual customer feedback surveys, seeking responses on the organisation’s performance in the last six months.

Graeme Howell

Chief executive Graeme Howell said: “The previous survey launched in October 2017 provided some really useful insights, particularly the experience of the new website and the cafe bar facilities.

“Since then we have revamped and relaunched what was previously known as ‘the app’ and redesigned the website landing pages to enable quicker navigation to what is of interest to you and overhauled how the website works on mobiles.

“We also plan to close the cafe bar for a period of time in early May to allow us to undertake some much-needed maintenance work and some elements of design which we hope will improve service.

“This year our main focus is around how we can improve our customer interactions, and we’d really love to hear the public’s feedback on this.”

• The survey is open for two weeks until 11.45pm on 30th April.

Tags:
Graeme Howell
Shetland Arts
survey

More articles about Graeme Howell, Shetland Arts and survey

Arts community pays tribute following death of WordPlay ‘instigator’ Alex Cluness
Arts community pays tribute following death of WordPlay ‘instigator’ Alex Cluness
23/01/2018
Kevin Henderson to take the helm for Fiddle Frenzy in 2019 – but no frenzy will be held this year
Kevin Henderson to take the helm for Fiddle Frenzy in 2019 – but no frenzy will be held this year
09/01/2018
PODCAST: Maxie Bain on his career in art
PODCAST: Maxie Bain on his career in art
30/11/2017
Common ground unites as committee aims to take Garrison Theatre forward
Common ground unites as committee aims to take Garrison Theatre forward
24/09/2017
Shetland Arts supported street art bags national award
Shetland Arts supported street art bags national award
07/09/2017
Meeting planned to discuss Garrison Theatre’s future
Meeting planned to discuss Garrison Theatre’s future
06/09/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top