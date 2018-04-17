Have your say on Shetland Arts performance

Shetland Arts has released the second of its annual customer feedback surveys, seeking responses on the organisation’s performance in the last six months.

Chief executive Graeme Howell said: “The previous survey launched in October 2017 provided some really useful insights, particularly the experience of the new website and the cafe bar facilities.

“Since then we have revamped and relaunched what was previously known as ‘the app’ and redesigned the website landing pages to enable quicker navigation to what is of interest to you and overhauled how the website works on mobiles.

“We also plan to close the cafe bar for a period of time in early May to allow us to undertake some much-needed maintenance work and some elements of design which we hope will improve service.

“This year our main focus is around how we can improve our customer interactions, and we’d really love to hear the public’s feedback on this.”

• The survey is open for two weeks until 11.45pm on 30th April.