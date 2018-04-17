MSYP steps down to focus on studies

A by-election will be held after youth parliamentarian Charlie Haddon stood down to concentrate on his exams.

Nominations are being sought for young people who wish to stand as one of Shetland’s two Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP).

Charlie, from Weisdale, was elected in March last year along with Sonny Thomason. He was due to be the representative until June 2019.

Writing for this newspaper’s MSYPs’ column, Charlie said: “I need to focus on getting through my exams. Thereafter, I will be in full time work and will be travelling. Therefore, I do not think I would be able to effectively carry out my duties and represent Shetland’s young people during the remaining of my term.”

Anyone aged between 14 and 25 can stand in the by-election and can complete the electronic nomination form.

Nominations close at 5pm on 30th April and elections will be held electronically between 4th and 8th June 2018.

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “We appreciate the work that Charlie has done and I’m sorry to see him step down.

“In recent years, our MSYPs have done a great job representing young people in Shetland. I’d encourage anyone interested to consider standing at the forthcoming by-election.”

• For the latest news and updates on the MSYPs’ programme see our special feature in this week’s Shetland Times.