17th April 2018
Police divers continue search for missing woman

A specialist police dive team arrived in the isles on Tuesday morning as efforts continue to trace a missing Vidlin-woman.

Lorraine Grains has been missing from her home in Laxo since Thursday morning. The dive team will explore lochs near the 43-year-old’s home as attempts to locate her continue.

This comes after an extensive sea and land search involving police, the coastguard, the RNLI and local people failed to find Ms Grains.

On Saturday police also brought in sniffer dogs and asked local people to check their outbuildings but again found no trace.

Ms Grains is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and of slim build. She has long purple hair and is thought to be wearing black leggings or jeans and a long black overcoat.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

