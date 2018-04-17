Police searching for missing woman find body

The body of a woman has been found during searches in the Laxo area for Lorraine Grains, who was reported missing last Thursday.

Police have confirmed that the body has been identified as that of the 43 year-old from Vidlin.

Her next of kin are aware.

Ms Grains was reported missing on Thursday, 12th April.

The body was recovered during searches conducted by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

Inspector Martyn Brill said: “Our thoughts are with Lorraine’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the partner agencies and members of the public who have helped with our inquires and search activity.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”