What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)

I write regarding an article in The Shetland Times (6th April) about busing people to Sumburgh Airport.

They are going to plug the gaps and provide a bus service to and from the airport. But there is no mention of connections from the islands and north mainland, heading to Lerwick for connections going to Sumburgh Airport. That means people have to rely on their own transport as there is no proper bus service.

I am a blue badge holder and my husband has to drive me to the airport and we could be away 1-3 weeks for hospital visits. I feel charging £3 per day is ridiculous, not just for myself but for other islanders who work offshore and maybe further for business trips, holidays etc and need to take their own transport to Sumburgh.

I do agree with [SIC convener] Malcolm Bell. Consulation should have taken place with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited before announcing the £3 per day parking charge and have a fixed note for drivers parking 1-4 weeks or more.

Why not use Scatsta for commercial flights and not just for offshore. It would make sense and help the folk who live north and the islands.

Maggie Bigland

56 Leaside,

Mossbank.