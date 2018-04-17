17th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)

What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)
0 comments, , by , in Readers' Views, ST Online

I write regarding an article in The Shetland Times (6th April) about busing people to Sumburgh Airport.

They are going to plug the gaps and provide a bus service to and from the airport. But there is no mention of connections from the islands and north mainland, heading to Lerwick for connections going to Sumburgh Airport. That means people have to rely on their own transport as there is no proper bus service.

I am a blue badge holder and my husband has to drive me to the airport and we could be away 1-3 weeks for hospital visits. I feel charging £3 per day is ridiculous, not just for myself but for other islanders who work offshore and maybe further for business trips, holidays etc and need to take their own transport to Sumburgh.

I do agree with [SIC convener] Malcolm Bell. Consulation should have taken place with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited before announcing the £3 per day parking charge and have a fixed note for drivers parking 1-4 weeks or more.

Why not use Scatsta for commercial flights and not just for offshore. It would make sense and help the folk who live north and the islands.

Maggie Bigland
56 Leaside,
Mossbank.

Tags:
Buses
parking charges
Parking Row
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Buses, parking charges, Parking Row and Sumburgh Airport

Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
26/03/2018
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
16/03/2018
Baby Elsy battles through storm for first Christmas
Baby Elsy battles through storm for first Christmas
23/12/2017
Air fares to increase from ‘unsustainable’ levels
Air fares to increase from ‘unsustainable’ levels
11/12/2017
BREAKING: Flybe have pulled out of Shetland route
BREAKING: Flybe have pulled out of Shetland route
07/12/2017
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
Loganair offers free travel adjustments
06/12/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top