20th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Hial highlights growth in passenger numbers at Sumburgh

Hial highlights growth in passenger numbers at Sumburgh
1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

The airport authority at the centre of a row over car parking charges has announced a 17.9 per cent growth in passenger numbers at Sumburgh.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has courted controversy with plans to start charging £3 a day from 1st July announced without any prior consultation – although the company yesterday launched a passenger survey into the planned charges.

Its managing director Inglis Lyon has previously defended the decision, insisting it is needed to cover the cost of improvements made at Shetland’s main airport.

However, the organisation is now boasting of an overall hike in passenger numbers of 7.4 per cent in 2017/18.

It says more travellers than ever used the company’s 11 airports across Scotland.
Sumburgh welcomed 63,781 more passengers during the period with regularly scheduled flights supporting the oil and gas sector and an increase in offshore traffic.

A total of 1,780,521 customers used Hial airports during the 12-month period from April 2017 to March 2018, an increase of 112,098 on the 2016/17 total of 1,658,423.

A Hial press release lists Sumburgh’s near 18 per cent growth as one of the highlights, as well as a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase at Barra, 9.1 per cent additional customers at Kirkwall, and 8.4 per cent more passengers at Islay.

Inverness passenger numbers increased by 46,855. A continuation of the airport’s Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol flights helped to boost numbers to 875,873 with all major routes from the city seeing additional passengers.

The company says “robust” growth was seen at nine of the organisation’s 11 airports across Scotland.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon.

Mr Lyon said: “Overall, the past year has been another of significant growth in passenger figures across the Hial group, this highlights the customer demand for our air services and the continued support and connectivity they provide for communities.”

Mr Lyon said passenger numbers could have been even better, but the severe weather experienced in the UK as the so-called “Beast from the East” arrived resulted in many of the country’s airports closing, which had a knock-on effect.

He said: “We are constantly looking at ways to attract additional business and continue to invest in our airports to further improve services and add new routes.”

The company’s annual results for 2017/18 will be announced later this year.

On the subject of the passenger survey, Mr Lyon added: “Having announced the plans to introduce the charges, we wanted to get the views of those who use the airports to further understand what we might do to ensure that the proposals work practically for everyone involved.”

Hial’s chairwoman Lorna Jack is to meet Shetland MSP Tavish Scott next week to follow up on her earlier invitation to discuss the proposals.

Tags:
HIAL
parking charges
passenger numbers
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about HIAL, parking charges, passenger numbers and Sumburgh Airport

What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)
What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)
17/04/2018
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
16/04/2018
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
26/03/2018
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
16/03/2018
Politicians in talks with CAA over air traffic control centralisation
Politicians in talks with CAA over air traffic control centralisation
17/01/2018
Plans for ‘remote’ air traffic control towers move ahead
Plans for ‘remote’ air traffic control towers move ahead
08/01/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. fcluness

    Good for them, just as its going good they slap an additional charge ‘tax’ to use Sumburgh, with added parking fee it adds £40? onto your cost of using the place. some will find its now cheaper to use the Ferry and park in Lerwick for free. Nothing like shooting yourself in the foot!

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top