21st April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle

, by , in News

A yachter has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after being rescued off Fair Isle.

The woman and her husband had been aboard the French yacht Francois Marine. At around 7.25pm on Friday the pair placed a pan-pan distress call, indicating an emergency which does not pose threat to life or vessel.

The coastguard helicopter flew to the scene and the nearby NorthLink ferry Hrossey stood by the yacht.

The helicopter made efforts to lift the casualty directly from the yacht but was unable to do so. The woman was eventually lifted from Fair Isle and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital, after making it to the isle’s harbour escorted by the ferry’s rescue craft.

The Hrossey’s arrivals into Kirkwall and Aberdeen were delayed by the incident. The ferry is, however, expected to depart Aberdeen on time on Saturday evening.

Tags:
coastguard
Fair Isle
NorthLink
Yacht

More articles about coastguard, Fair Isle, NorthLink and Yacht

Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
18/04/2018
Search ongoing for missing woman
Search ongoing for missing woman
13/04/2018
Injured crewman airlifted
Injured crewman airlifted
01/04/2018
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
28/03/2018
Delays possible for NorthLink sailings
Delays possible for NorthLink sailings
28/03/2018
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
27/03/2018
Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top