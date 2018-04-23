ATHLETICS: Laurenson scoops 400m win in development league

Fifteen athletes from Shetland Amateur Athletics Club travelled to Inverness yesterday (Sunday) to compete as part of the Isles Select Team alongside rivals from Orkney and the Western Isles in the Youth Development League.

They took part in track and field events in all age groups from under 13 to under 20. There was a good number of PBs with the performance of the day being Bobby Laurenson from Sandwick winning the under-20 men’s 400m in a PB of 52.24s which is an island games qualifying standard time.

Full results in the newspaper this week.