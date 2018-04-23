Spate of vandalism in Lerwick

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of vandalism in the Lerwick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A window was smashed at newsagent JJ Taylors on the town’s Commercial Road and three vehicles had their wing mirrors damaged between St Olaf Street and King Harald Street.

Police said that the incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, at around 3am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lerwick Police Station.