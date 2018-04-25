26th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended

Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended
2 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A deal has been agreed for the three passenger ferries serving the Northern Isles to be bought outright by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), with loan funding from the Scottish government.

The Hamnavoe, Hrossey and Hjaltland – previously leased from Royal Bank of Scotland – will be taken into CMAL ownership.

An 18-month extension to the current Northern Isles ferry contract has also been agreed.

Transport Scotland says that is to allow further progress to be made with the ongoing review of procurement policy.

It means Serco NorthLink Ferries will continue to operate the services until 31st October 2019 under the extended contract.

Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf said: “This agreement to buy the three passenger vessels serving the Northern Isles is an excellent piece of business for the Scottish government.

“Not only does it secure the future of the three vessels that had previously been leased, but it will also deliver savings to the public purse in the longer term.

“We have also agreed an extension to the current Northern Isles contract, which will see Serco NorthLink Ferries continue to run the service until the end of October 2019 under the extended contract.

“This is a continuation of the current agreement, so there will be no reduction in services. This will allow us to make further progress with the review of procurement policy for future ferry operating contracts.

“Our ferry services are iconic transport links that play a vital role for our island economies. Making sure they continue to support the communities they serve, as well as delivering best value for taxpayer’s money, will always remain at the heart of our ferry operations.”

NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett said: “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract extension and we will be working closely with the Scottish government and CMAL as the ownership of the passenger vessels is transferred.

“We have a positive history of working with CMAL and look forward to continuing to deliver this service with business as usual during the contract extension.”

Tags:
Hjaltland
Hrossey
Humza Yousaf
NorthLink
Serco

More articles about Hjaltland, Hrossey, Humza Yousaf, NorthLink and Serco

Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
21/04/2018
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
18/04/2018
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
28/03/2018
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
28/03/2018
Delays possible for NorthLink sailings
Delays possible for NorthLink sailings
28/03/2018
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
NorthLink sailings brought forward eight hours
27/03/2018

2 comments

  1. Ali Inkster

    Excellent that means we can look forward to a lack of cabins and an inability to get in and out of aberdeen with any kind of weather for many years to come. This may be an excellent piece of business for the scoti government but it is bad news for us.

    Reply
    • John Tulloch

      Yes, it seems odd that, having lambasted Tavish Scott for his involvement in bringing about the use of these vessels, the SNP Scottish government has now bought them.

      One of the criticisms made was that the vessels’ design causes them to use grossly excessive amounts of fuel, compared to other designs, e.g. Pentland Ferries catamarans.

      Fuel is a major component of vessel running costs so hopes of cutting costs and hence fares by improving efficiency appear to have been dashed by this move.

      It presumably also rules out companies like Pentland Ferries who run their Orkney-Caithness operation without subsidy, in competition with NorthLink, from entering the bidding for future contracts, which now have the look of becoming a “shoo-in” for nationalised group Cal-Mac. Very cosy.

      However, for users and taxpayers, that would be the worst of all possible worlds.

      Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top