Donations call for Grace’s cancer treatment

A Lerwick charity worker is seeking donations to pay for her Filipino friend’s cancer treatment.

A round of chemotherapy in the Philippines costs twice the average household income in the country.

Mind Your Head employee Charity Johnson, 28, wants to raise at least £500 for her friend, Grace Abalos, who is suffering from cancer in the ovaries and liver.

She said: “I just wanted to do my bit and help her out in any way I can. When you’re in the middle of a really difficult battle the last of your worries should be money.”

By Wednesday morning, Mrs Johnson had raised 72 per cent of her target – but she urged Shetlanders to keep donating if they can.

“If anything else comes in, that will go towards her medication and any other thing that comes up,” she said.

Mrs Johnson, originally from Baguio in the Philippines, has known Ms Abalos since they were teenagers. They went on to be teachers at the same school in Baguio.

When Mrs Johnson visits her homeland in May, she will put on gigs to raise more money.

A round of chemotherapy in the Philippines costs between £500-£700 (40,000-50,000 Philippine pesos).

Donations can be given through: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oursavinggrace