Hial hosts exhibition of air traffic management technology

An event is underway in Inverness to highlight new air traffic control technology proposed by Highlands and Islands Airports.

The two-day exhibition event is aimed at improving understanding and knowledge of the controversial system.

Hial’s proposed £28 million investment is said to be necessary in order to “future proof” its operations against a background of challenges – including staff recruitment and retention, increasing regulation, and increasing pressure on costs.

However, the idea of a centralised control tower – most likely in Inverness – has sparked concern among isles airport representatives – particularly senior figures within the airport consultative committee.

Hial managing director, Inglis Lyon, defended the move however.

“Our overriding priority is and will always be, to deliver safe and secure air navigation services that will keep our airports open for local communities for the long term,” he said.

