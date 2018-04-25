26th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Hial hosts exhibition of air traffic management technology

Hial hosts exhibition of air traffic management technology
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

An event is underway in Inverness to highlight new air traffic control technology proposed by Highlands and Islands Airports.

The two-day exhibition event is aimed at improving understanding and knowledge of the controversial system.

Hial’s proposed £28 million investment is said to be necessary in order to “future proof” its operations against a background of challenges – including staff recruitment and retention, increasing regulation, and increasing pressure on costs.

However, the idea of a centralised control tower – most likely in Inverness – has sparked concern among isles airport representatives – particularly senior figures within the airport consultative committee.

Hial managing director, Inglis Lyon, defended the move however.

“Our overriding priority is and will always be, to deliver safe and secure air navigation services that will keep our airports open for local communities for the long term,” he said.

• For full story, see The Shetland Times – out on Friday.

Tags:
Air Traffic Control
HIAL
Inglis Lyon
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Air Traffic Control, HIAL, Inglis Lyon and Sumburgh Airport

Hial in talks with council over car parking charges
Hial in talks with council over car parking charges
23/04/2018
Hial highlights growth in passenger numbers at Sumburgh
Hial highlights growth in passenger numbers at Sumburgh
20/04/2018
What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)
What about connections? (Maggie Bigland)
17/04/2018
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
16/04/2018
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
26/03/2018
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
Airport authority criticised over plans to introduce parking charges
16/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top