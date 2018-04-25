26th April 2018
WATCH: Proud moment for isles boat builders at Vaila Marie launch

Fishing & Sea, News

Boat building expertise took centre stage on Wednesday – with the launch of a salmon workboat made by Malakoff.

The 14-metre Cooke Aquaculture steel catamaran Vaila Marie has been built to work out on the West Side.

A sister vessel is under construction and due to come into service in about six months.

Both are the result of Malakoff’s boat building centre in Lerwick.

Cooke Aquaculture’s David Brown and his daughter Vaila Marie cut the ribbon. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Cooke Aquaculture regional manager David Brown was on hand to cut the ribbon, ably supported by his daughter, who inspired the name of the vessel.

With a smashing of champagne and a cheer from the crowd, the vessel made its way down the slipway.

Mr Brown said the seven-metre wide boat would be working on salmon farms in Walls and Aith.

She also carries a 23.5-tonne crane.

“We’ve been thinking about this [vessel] for about a year, that would include the design and the construction phase,” he said.

“There’s a sister ship to this one being built at the moment which hopefully will be launched in about six months’ time.”

Mr Brown hailed the work of the Malakoff team for “a good, very strong boat”.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times

 

Tags:
Cooke Aquaculture
Malakoff
Scalloway
Vaila Marie

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

