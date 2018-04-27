27th April 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Senior councillors have given an ultimatum to the Scottish transport minister to make good his promise to deliver cheaper ferry fares.

The NorthLink ferry Hrossey.

 

Elected members have been holding talks with Humza Yousaf during his visit to the isles today (Friday).

Councillors have also insisted that money allocated within the Scottish budget for inter-island ferries should not be a one-off.

Asked if there was any update on when a variant of RET might be rolled out for the isles, interim leader Steven Coutts said councillors were “demanding” action in the next week.

“I understand there is a potential issue on the Pentland Firth where there is a commercial operator that might cause challenges for the government.

“But, from our perspective as a Shetland community, that’s not having a direct impact on us and we want to see sooner rather than later that introduction of RET. It’s long overdue.

“The government gave a commitment to do that within the first half of this year. It’s impacting on the community.”

Chairman of the council’s development committee, Alastair Cooper, said Mr Yousaf had reiterated the Scottish government’s commitment.

Talks also centred on the fair deal offered to the council to help run its fleet of inter-island ferries.

The SNP administration gave £5 million to the SIC to help it maintain inter-island links.

But Mr Coutts is determined a recurring investment from Edinburgh is essential.

Mr Yousaf is likely to make a return visit to the isles during the summer to discuss the issue.

Mr Coutts said: “I had a brief conversation with the minister this morning on this issue and again reiterated to him that we need certainty going forward – a recurring spend both in terms of revenue and also the capital requirements for our internal ferry fleet.

“The budget settlement was a one-off. That is just not acceptable for the Shetland Islands Council and the community. We need certainty. The community needs certainty, and a recurring spend in line with the parliamentary motion tabled by the Lib Dems that the parliament is behind.”

• Full coverage of Humza Yousaf’s visit, including an interview with the minister and updates on the Sumburgh car parking campaign, will be included in next week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
ferries
Ferry Fares
Humza Yousaf
NorthLink
Steven Coutts
Transport

More articles about ferries, Ferry Fares, Humza Yousaf, NorthLink, Steven Coutts and Transport

Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended
Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended
25/04/2018
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
21/04/2018
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
18/04/2018
Assurances given over cheaper ferry fares deal
Assurances given over cheaper ferry fares deal
30/03/2018
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
28/03/2018
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
NorthLink sailing to Lerwick brought forward
28/03/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top