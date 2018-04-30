Lerwick Brewery strikes supplier deal with Amazon

Lerwick Brewery has signed a deal to be added to Amazon’s distribution list.

The new deal ensures fans of the locally-produced craft beers will be able to make use of their Prime subscription and receive brews with a free of charge delivery within two days.

Brewery director Graham Mercer welcomed the move.

“Offering our customers the ability to shop with just a simple click and being able to offer Amazon’s advanced delivery options is an ideal opportunity to spread awareness of the Lerwick name.

“Not only is this the opportunity for us to make the name wider known in the south of the country but also gives us the opening to approach further pub groups and independents.”

Currently stocked by Amazon are four of Lerwick’s core range beers, two of which are previous Great Taste Gold Star Award winners, presented by the Guild of Fine Food.

Mainland sales manager Fiona McLaren added: “Amazon’s proving a real boost for our sales, the recognition of being an approved supplier to a global company gives an island brewery like ourselves the recognition and reliability associated regularly with the main land brewers and gives us a slight competitive edge.”