Confucius Classroom launched at Mid Yell Junior High School

Shetland’s links with China have been strengthened with the opening of a second Confucius Classroom hub – a launch event at Mid Yell Junior High School attended by the Republic’s UK ambassador.

Liu Xiaoming and his wife, Hu Pinghua, attended a special assembly this morning.

Since 2016, Shetland schools have had access to Chinese language and culture when Sandwick Junior High School was granted Confucius Classroom hub status.

But the Yell event aims to ensure links with China grow stronger still.

Shetland Islands Council says over a thousand pupils have since experienced lessons from Confucius Classroom teachers, including learning about Chinese culture, traditions and Mandarin language.

Mr Xiaoming was greeted in Mandarin at the doors of the school by S2 pupils Calum Graham and Georgia Muir.

The launch event was also attended by pupils from across Yell – some of them in authentic Chinese dress – who entertained the Chinese delegation with music and dance.

Music instructor Peter Wood also played a specially composed tune for the Shetland Confucius Classrooms.

Head teacher Mark Lawson said links with China were already helping young people broaden their horizons.

One of those young people is Jack Irvine, who is heading to the Republic in September after gaining a scholarship.

Mr Lawson said: “I went on a head teachers’ trip to China in 2014. Since then it’s been a strong ambition that we would develop better links and ties with the Chinese and the

Confucius schools across Scotland, and give our children a chance to experience and get to know the world.

“We had a group of young people go out to China in 2016 when they were in S4, and one of them, Jack Irvine, is going in September on a scholarship programme.

“It’s a great honour to the school to have the ambassador coming up here. He seems very excited to come up and see the islands and meet our young people.”