2nd May 2018
Service station gets licence to sell alcohol

Sound Service station has been given the green light to sell alcohol from its premises in Lerwick.

An application to sell drink from 10am to 10pm seven days a week was agreed by the Shetland Islands Area Licensing Board on Tuesday.

There was a question mark over whether the petrol station and groceries store fell under a list of “excluded premises”. However members were told an exception could be made if it was shown that the community relied on the shop for fuel and groceries.

A 600-signature petition was shared with members of the licensing board supporting use of the shop.

Licensing board chairman Ian Scott proposed the board granted the licence. He was seconded by Alastair Cooper.

Sound Service Station manager Jordan Thomason said he was happy to see the application granted.

It was “another step”, he said in providing a good shopping experience for customers.

One comment

  1. Gordon downing

    With alcoholism a major problem in Shetland. Do we really need another outlet selling alcohol

    Reply

