2nd May 2018
Design a Lerwick mascot competition

News

Artists and designers are being called on to come up with a Lerwick town centre mascot.

The character would be used in campaigns to promote the town and would feature in town centre events.

Living Lerwick is behind the scheme and project manager Emma Miller said the mascot should be fun, appealing and potentially loveable. The character should represent the spirit of Lerwick town centre.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller.

Ms Miller said: “This is a great opportunity for any young or experienced designer to come up with something to introduce a bit of fun into the area. The scope is fairly wide, but we want something that just symbolises the toon centre when you see it.”

A prize of £100 to be spent in any of the shops within the Business Improvement District is being offered for the winning design. Entries should be a single character which should have a suitable name.

Entry forms are available from Living Lerwick and the deadline is Friday 29th June.

Ms Miller added: “If you know any budding designers, give them the heads up and encourage them to enter to have their work shared with the public.”

One comment

  1. Neil Pearson

    Ms Miller says “we want something that just symbolises the toon centre when you see it.” i’m no artist but when reading this the only thing that went through my mind was an incredibly shabby looking Shetland Pony standing on his hind legs wearing a pair of ripped old Jeans with his pockets turned inside out and empty, looking depressed hopeless and down on his luck. i hope someone has a brighter view than me because i would usually regard myself as quite a positive person…… but ive just returned from Kirkwall and am suffering from a spot of town centre envy.

    Reply

