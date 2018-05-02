Design a Lerwick mascot competition

Artists and designers are being called on to come up with a Lerwick town centre mascot.

The character would be used in campaigns to promote the town and would feature in town centre events.

Living Lerwick is behind the scheme and project manager Emma Miller said the mascot should be fun, appealing and potentially loveable. The character should represent the spirit of Lerwick town centre.

Ms Miller said: “This is a great opportunity for any young or experienced designer to come up with something to introduce a bit of fun into the area. The scope is fairly wide, but we want something that just symbolises the toon centre when you see it.”

A prize of £100 to be spent in any of the shops within the Business Improvement District is being offered for the winning design. Entries should be a single character which should have a suitable name.

Entry forms are available from Living Lerwick and the deadline is Friday 29th June.

Ms Miller added: “If you know any budding designers, give them the heads up and encourage them to enter to have their work shared with the public.”